Idukki: A 29-year-old migrant worker sustained serious injuries after he was attacked with a machete following a quarrel between two workers at an estate in Nedumkandam on Monday.

The injured worker has been identified as Yuvaraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh. Muthu (52), a native of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the two men had an argument before Muthu allegedly attacked Yuvaraj with a machete. Yuvaraj suffered two cut injuries to his hand and another injury behind his ear.

Yuvaraj is undergoing treatment at Theni Medical College.

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The Udumbanchola police arrested Muthu and produced him before a court. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.