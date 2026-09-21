In a shocking incident of fraud targeting the most vulnerable, a local MLA had to step in to force the police to act after they delayed registering a case for four days. Vishnu Mohan MLA intervened in the case where a poor street vendor, Ambili, was swindled of her hard-earned money using tampered lottery tickets in Eravipuram. The MLA's intervention followed widespread public anger against the local police for their apparent apathy toward the victim.

A shocking fraud targeting a struggling family

Ambili, a resident of Dhavalakkuzhi in Mayyanad, walks several kilometres every day to sell lottery tickets on foot. This physically demanding work is the sole livelihood for her family and helps fund the medical expenses of her ailing husband. Her modest life was disrupted when a young man approached her and presented altered lottery tickets, tricking her into handing over ₹4,000. Realising she had been conned, Ambili filed a formal complaint with the Eravipuram police on 17 September 2024.

Police negligence sparks outrage

Despite receiving the complaint, and even as local media reported on the heartless crime, the Eravipuram police reportedly refused to register an FIR or initiate an investigation. This blatant indifference towards a struggling street vendor drew severe criticism from the local community. It was only after public outrage intensified that MLA Vishnu Mohan visited Ambili at her home to address the issue.

MLA demands immediate investigation

Upon arriving at her house, the MLA contacted the police station to check the progress of the case, only to find out that no official FIR had been registered. Taking the officers to task, he demanded that they immediately register a case and seize the tampered lottery tickets as crucial evidence. Before concluding his visit, the MLA promised to arrange better facilities for Ambili to continue her lottery sales and assured her that he would help secure medical assistance for her husband through the Chief Minister's distress relief fund.