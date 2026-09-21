Kochi: A 31-year-old woman died after falling from a moving private bus in Kochi on Monday. The incident took place near Thuruthippuram in North Paravur on Monday afternoon while returning home from work.

The deceased was identified as Vintumol, a native of Kunjithai in North Paravur. She was working as a lab technician at R K Hospital, Thuruthippuram.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2 pm near the Thuruthippuram small bridge. Vintumol was travelling home after completing her shift when she was reportedly thrown out through the door of the moving bus and fell onto the road, sustaining critical injuries.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The bus involved in the accident has been taken into police custody. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle’s door may have remained open while it was in motion.

"We are examining CCTV footage to confirm whether the bus door was kept open while in transit, and further statements from eyewitnesses are being recorded. The bus has been seized, and a case under relevant sections will be registered against the driver,” a police official said.

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The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

Vintumol is survived by her husband, Soni, and their child.

Her body has been shifted to the Paravur Taluk Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to her family after the post-mortem examination.