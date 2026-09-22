Key events in Kerala: National conference of unaided schools, book release and cultural programmes on Sep 22
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Pozhiyur Govt. U.P. School: Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurates the Pozhiyur seawall construction project. 4:00 pm.
- Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity: Chief Minister V D Satheesan unveils the memorial pavilion for freedom fighters P Gopinathan Nair and K E Mammen. 4:30 pm.
- Thampanoor Hotel Chaithram: Minister C P John inaugurates KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell projects. 7:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: SC/ST Aided College Managements Consortium with Ministers A P Anilkumar and K A Thulasi. 11:00 am.
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurates the Manas Natakavedi Cultural Conference. 5:45 pm.
- Jagathy Govt. School for the Deaf Campus: Minister N Shamsudheen inaugurates 'Software Freedom Day 2026' state-level celebrations and announces the completion of 'School Wikithon'. 11:30 am.
- Public Library Hall: Ministers Roji M John and C P John inaugurate 'Stand With Toofan' by the National Service Scheme Technical Cell. 11:00 am.
- KPCC Headquarters: A K Antony releases the logo for the Sanskara Sahithi District Committee Drama Festival. 5:30 pm.
- Joint Council Hall: All India Peace and Solidarity Organization District Council holds a seminar on the topic 'War-Free World, Religion-Hate-Free India'. 5:00 pm.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Book release of 'Guru's Manifesto' authored by Dr P Soman. 5:00 pm.
- Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Auditorium: Conference for the birth anniversary celebration of Prof N Krishnapillai. 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Green Books 'Karuthachan' book release by Benyamin. 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Thanima Cultural Collective event. 3:00 pm.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kathakali performance 'Subhadraharanam'. 5:30 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition. 5:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the exhibition of paintings by Mary Samuel. 6:00 pm.
- Thampanoor Ponnara Sreedharan Park: Commemoration of Ponnara Sreedharan and floral tribute by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Mayor V V Rajesh. 4:30 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam Excise Division Office Conference Hall: Vimukthi Mission District-Level Quiz Competition. Minister Bindu Krishna at 9:00 am.
- Kollam S N College: Excise Department's Drug-Free Campus Declaration. Former Indian Hockey Team Captain P.R. Sreejesh at 11:00 am.
- Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: Inauguration of the 'Susthira Kollam' (Sustainable Kollam) Project. Minister Bindu Krishna at 10:00 am.
- Pallimon Dairy Farmers' Cooperative Society: Karsaka Maithri Dairy Farmer Outreach Program at 10:30 am.
Kottayam
- IMA Hall: District-level Inauguration of Ayurveda Day. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 1:00 pm.
- Aided Primary Teachers Co-operative Society Auditorium: Inauguration of the District Conference of the Kerala Primary Co-operative Service Pensioners Association. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 2:30 pm.
Kochi
- Maharaja's College Ground, Ernakulam: District Athletic Championship competitions – 8:00 am.
- Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor: National Conference of Unaided Schools, inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala – 10:00 am.
- Rajendra Maidan: Christian Book Fair organized by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: German Film Festival, organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre. Inauguration by Director Prajesh Sen. Films: "Beyond the Blue Border" – 3:30 pm, "From Hilda with Love" – 6:15 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' event, organized by Kaloor Elders Forum and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 pm; Ghazal performance – 7:00 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Weekly CPR Awareness Class – 5:30 pm; Mohiniyattam performance – 6:30 pm.
- Ernakulam District Ayurveda Hospital: Flag-off for the 11th Ayurveda Day Awareness Rally by Mayor V K Minimol – 3:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Beach Aspian Courtyard: As part of the Kerala Cooperative Employees Union State Conference, the Cooperative Conference will hold discussions at 9:30 am, followed by its inauguration by Minister M Liju at 5:00 pm.
- Convent Road Ground: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.