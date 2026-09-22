Kasaragod: Whether ministers' foreign trips are a "thantha vibe" or "kutti vibe" can be known only after they and Chief Minister V D Satheesan reveal who sponsored their trips, BJP national secretary K Surendran said on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at Sports Minister O J Janeesh over his comments on private foreign trips, Surendran said the ministers should disclose who had paid for their travel so that the public could know whether the trips were a "thantha vibe" or "kutti vibe".

When asked about his private foreign trips, Janeesh said, "I am only 37 years old, and I have no intention of adopting a 'thantha vibe' (boomer vibe)." He said there was nothing wrong with taking short breaks as long as public money was not spent and the government was not inconvenienced.

Surendran also demanded that Chief Minister Satheesan disclose the identities of those sponsoring his chartered flights. If the sponsors could not be named, it would raise questions about whether they had a questionable background, he said. Surendran also questioned whether the sponsorships involved any quid pro quo.

He also questioned the use of a friend's Range Rover by Minister for Local Self-Governments K M Shaji and asked whether that too involved a favour in return. He said it was surprising that so many people were showing such "affection" towards UDF ministers and the Chief Minister.

Surendran accused the Congress-led UDF government of trying to accomplish in three months what, he alleged, the Pinarayi Vijayan government had done in 10 years.

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Govt slow with Sabarimala preparations

Surendran, the former BJP state president, criticised the government over preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, saying there had been little progress in putting basic facilities in place with only 50 days left for the season.

He alleged that the government lacked experience in handling Sabarimala-related matters and that Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan was all talk. Surendran accused the minister of shifting responsibility by repeatedly blaming the Devaswom Board president.

Surendran said the pilgrimage season would be disrupted if preparations were not completed on time and claimed that the authorities would not be able to prepare sufficient quantities of aravana payasam within the available time.

Questions delay in ED case

Surendran demanded an explanation from the government on why an FIR had not been registered in the CMRL-Exalogic matter despite receiving a request from the Enforcement Directorate 15 days ago.

The ED had forwarded its findings and supporting evidence to the state police and sought an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas and others.

An FIR for the alleged predicate offence is necessary for the ED to proceed with prosecution under the PMLA.

Surendran said the government had also received legal advice on the matter and demanded that it explain why further action had been delayed.