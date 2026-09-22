Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed Gajulavarti Sparjan Kumar IPS as the new Transport Commissioner with immediate effect.

According to a government order on Tuesday, Sparjan Kumar, a 2002-batch IPS officer, was transferred from his post as Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

The government has declared the post of Transport Commissioner equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Inspector General of Police, Headquarters.

C Nagaraju IPS, the incumbent Transport Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence. He is a 2003-batch IPS officer.

R Nishanthini IPS, who was serving as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, South Zone.