Thrissur: The Cheruthuruthy police arrested a 22-year-old youth on Tuesday for smoking ganja in public. He is also known to allegedly supply drugs to students at nearby schools and colleges. The accused has been identified as Jagath Hari, a native of Nedumbura.

Officers spotted Jagath smoking ganja on the footpath near Chungam around 12.45 am while they were on night patrol. "We had already received tip-offs regarding his involvement in supplying illicit substances to young students across nearby educational institutions. He also has a history of prior drug-related cases registered against him in other police stations," police told Onmanorama. "When officers approached him, he was visibly nervous. We questioned him on the spot and seized a small quantity of ganja from his possession before taking him into official custody," police added.

Because he was carrying only a minimal quantity, police noted that he was subsequently released on station bail. "We have questioned him and received information on his sources; hence further probe is underway," the officer added. A case has been registered against Jagath under Section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.