The BJP has announced a reshuffle of its state in-charges and co-in-charges, with Prof M Nagaraj replacing Prakash Javadekar as the party's new in-charge for Kerala. M Venkatesan has been appointed co-in-charge.

K Surendran will be in charge of Puducherry while Anil Antony will be in charge of Nagaland. The appointments were announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and will take effect immediately.

The changes come as part of a wider organisational reshuffle covering several states and Union Territories. The party has assigned new responsibilities to a number of senior leaders, with several leaders being given charge of more than one state.

In Kerala, Nagaraj will oversee the party's organisational activities as in-charge, while Venkatesan will assist him as co-in-charge.

The BJP has also made changes to its communication set-up. Anil Baluni has been appointed coordinator of the party's communication department, which includes the national media and social media units. Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently made co-convenor of the national media department, has now been appointed its convenor. Baluni had held the post earlier.

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State-wise appointments

Andaman & Nicobar: Jai Prakash — In-charge

Arunachal Pradesh: Devesh Kumar — In-charge

Andhra Pradesh: Arvind Bhadoria — In-charge; Vanathi Srinivasan — Co-in-charge

Assam: Mangal Pandey — In-charge; Phangnon Konyak, Manoj Tigga — Co-in-charges

Assam: Mangal Pandey — In-charge; Phangnon Konyak, Manoj Tigga — Co-in-charges Bihar: Harish Dwivedi — In-charge; Sangeeta Yadav, Rohan Gupta — Co-in-charges

Chandigarh: Mahendra Pandey — In-charge

Chhattisgarh: Smriti Irani — In-charge; Siddharth Shambhu — Co-in-charge

Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu: Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi — In-charge

Delhi: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe — In-charge; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Darshanaben Jardosh — Co-in-charges

Goa: Bharati Pravin Pawar — In-charge; Anil Antony — Co-in-charge

Gujarat: Tarun Chugh — In-charge; Ajay Mahawar, Gomati Sai — Co-in-charges

Haryana: Smriti Irani — In-charge; Bhola Singh — Co-in-charge

Himachal Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma — In-charge; Darshana Singh — Co-in-charge

Jammu & Kashmir: Satish Poonia — In-charge; Reena Kashyap — Co-in-charge

Jharkhand: Gajendra Patel — In-charge; Saurabh Singh, Nivedita Singh — Co-in-charges

Karnataka: Harish Dwivedi — In-charge; Kasam Venkateswarlu — Co-in-charge

Kerala: M Nagaraj — In-charge; M. Venkatesan — Co-in-charge

Ladakh: Rajkumar Bhatia — In-charge

Lakshadweep: George Kurian — In-charge

Madhya Pradesh: Biplab Kumar Deb — In-charge; Rekha Verma — Co-in-charge

Maharashtra: Baijayant Jay Panda — In-charge; Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Kamaljeet Sehrawat — Co-in-charges

Manipur: Rajdeep Roy — In-charge

Meghalaya: Kanad Purkayastha — In-charge; Numal Momin — Co-in-charge

Mizoram: Bhagwat Karad — In-charge

Nagaland: Anil Antony — In-charge

Odisha:D Purandeswari — In-charge; Swadesh Singh — Co-in-charge

Puducherry: K Surendran — In-charge

Punjab: Satish Poonia — In-charge; Virendra Sachdeva, Alka Gurjar — Co-in-charges

Rajasthan: Sanjay Bhatia — In-charge; Kavita Patidar, Kuljeet Chahal — Co-in-charges

Sikkim: Raju Bista — In-charge

Tamil Nadu: Ram Madhav — In-charge; Nirmal Kumar Surana, D. K. Aruna — Co-in-charges

Telangana: Sunil Bansal — In-charge; Abhay Patil, Rekha Sharma — Co-in-charges

Tripura: Mriganka Dev Burman — In-charge

Uttar Pradesh: Vinod Tawde — In-charge; Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Verma, Anant Ojha — Co-in-charges

Uttarakhand: Ram Madhav — In-charge; Arvind Menon, Bansuri Swaraj — Co-in-charges

West Bengal: Sunil Bansal — In-charge; Lal Singh Arya, Rajendra Singh, Pinki Kushwaha — Co-in-charges

The notification was signed by Tarun Chugh, BJP national headquarters in-charge, and circulated to the party's state presidents and general secretaries.