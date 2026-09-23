BJP reshuffles state in-charges; M. Nagaraj gets Kerala charge
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The BJP has conducted a significant reshuffle of its state in-charges and co-in-charges across multiple states and Union Territories, assigning new responsibilities to several senior leaders.
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Key changes include M Nagaraj replacing Prakash Javadekar as the in-charge for Kerala, and Anil Antony being appointed as the co-in-charge for Goa and the in-charge for Nagaland.
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The party's communication department has also seen adjustments, with Anil Baluni returning as coordinator and Ashish Usha Agrawal appointed as the convenor of the national media department.
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The BJP has announced a reshuffle of its state in-charges and co-in-charges, with Prof M Nagaraj replacing Prakash Javadekar as the party's new in-charge for Kerala. M Venkatesan has been appointed co-in-charge.
K Surendran will be in charge of Puducherry while Anil Antony will be in charge of Nagaland. The appointments were announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and will take effect immediately.
The changes come as part of a wider organisational reshuffle covering several states and Union Territories. The party has assigned new responsibilities to a number of senior leaders, with several leaders being given charge of more than one state.
In Kerala, Nagaraj will oversee the party's organisational activities as in-charge, while Venkatesan will assist him as co-in-charge.
The BJP has also made changes to its communication set-up. Anil Baluni has been appointed coordinator of the party's communication department, which includes the national media and social media units. Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently made co-convenor of the national media department, has now been appointed its convenor. Baluni had held the post earlier.
State-wise appointments
- Andaman & Nicobar: Jai Prakash — In-charge
- Arunachal Pradesh: Devesh Kumar — In-charge
- Andhra Pradesh: Arvind Bhadoria — In-charge; Vanathi Srinivasan — Co-in-charge
Assam: Mangal Pandey — In-charge; Phangnon Konyak, Manoj Tigga — Co-in-charges
- Bihar: Harish Dwivedi — In-charge; Sangeeta Yadav, Rohan Gupta — Co-in-charges
- Chandigarh: Mahendra Pandey — In-charge
- Chhattisgarh: Smriti Irani — In-charge; Siddharth Shambhu — Co-in-charge
- Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu: Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi — In-charge
- Delhi: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe — In-charge; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Darshanaben Jardosh — Co-in-charges
- Goa: Bharati Pravin Pawar — In-charge; Anil Antony — Co-in-charge
- Gujarat: Tarun Chugh — In-charge; Ajay Mahawar, Gomati Sai — Co-in-charges
- Haryana: Smriti Irani — In-charge; Bhola Singh — Co-in-charge
- Himachal Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma — In-charge; Darshana Singh — Co-in-charge
- Jammu & Kashmir: Satish Poonia — In-charge; Reena Kashyap — Co-in-charge
- Jharkhand: Gajendra Patel — In-charge; Saurabh Singh, Nivedita Singh — Co-in-charges
- Karnataka: Harish Dwivedi — In-charge; Kasam Venkateswarlu — Co-in-charge
- Kerala: M Nagaraj — In-charge; M. Venkatesan — Co-in-charge
- Ladakh: Rajkumar Bhatia — In-charge
- Lakshadweep: George Kurian — In-charge
- Madhya Pradesh: Biplab Kumar Deb — In-charge; Rekha Verma — Co-in-charge
- Maharashtra: Baijayant Jay Panda — In-charge; Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Kamaljeet Sehrawat — Co-in-charges
- Manipur: Rajdeep Roy — In-charge
- Meghalaya: Kanad Purkayastha — In-charge; Numal Momin — Co-in-charge
- Mizoram: Bhagwat Karad — In-charge
- Nagaland: Anil Antony — In-charge
- Odisha:D Purandeswari — In-charge; Swadesh Singh — Co-in-charge
- Puducherry: K Surendran — In-charge
- Punjab: Satish Poonia — In-charge; Virendra Sachdeva, Alka Gurjar — Co-in-charges
- Rajasthan: Sanjay Bhatia — In-charge; Kavita Patidar, Kuljeet Chahal — Co-in-charges
- Sikkim: Raju Bista — In-charge
- Tamil Nadu: Ram Madhav — In-charge; Nirmal Kumar Surana, D. K. Aruna — Co-in-charges
- Telangana: Sunil Bansal — In-charge; Abhay Patil, Rekha Sharma — Co-in-charges
- Tripura: Mriganka Dev Burman — In-charge
- Uttar Pradesh: Vinod Tawde — In-charge; Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Verma, Anant Ojha — Co-in-charges
- Uttarakhand: Ram Madhav — In-charge; Arvind Menon, Bansuri Swaraj — Co-in-charges
- West Bengal: Sunil Bansal — In-charge; Lal Singh Arya, Rajendra Singh, Pinki Kushwaha — Co-in-charges
The notification was signed by Tarun Chugh, BJP national headquarters in-charge, and circulated to the party's state presidents and general secretaries.