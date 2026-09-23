Thiruvananthapuram: Before the customary post-Cabinet briefing, there was a list of probable responses expected from Chief Minister V D Satheesan on why he travelled free of cost to rain-affected Malappuram on a private chartered flight on September 21.

It was speculated that Satheesan might mock at media reports and gleefully declare that it was an 'all expenses paid' trip or that it was an emergency service sponsored by the Congress party or even that it was an introductory ride on an aircraft owned by a company with which the government was considering a travel arrangement.

But at the briefing on Wednesday, it was the least expected answer that the Chief Minister gave. He said that a Chief Minister taking a free trip on the personal aircraft of an anonymous businessman was not only proper but should also be encouraged. Satheesan seemed to suggest that any transaction that does not strain the state's finances, even favours received by top politicians from businessmen, is ethically sound.

The CM right away refused to name his 'sponsor'. "Why should I reveal it," is how he responded to posers on who funded his travel. "I have made both aircraft and helicopter rides, but not a single rupee has been spent from the government coffers for any of these," the CM said.

Regarding the flight to Malappuram, the CM said that it was important that he travelled to the disaster-struck places and met the victims. "At that time there was no means for me to travel (the helicopter rental had expired on September 19). In such a situation, an acquaintance arranged an aircraft for me. What is wrong in that," he said.

It appeared that the CM could not stress the point enough. "I travelled in an aircraft arranged by a private individual, "he said. By repetition, the CM was attempting to drive home another point. "I heard the CPM state secretary M V Govindan demanding the other day that I reveal the name of this person. When Pinarayi Vijayan was Chief Minister, he had travelled in aircraft owned by private individuals in Kerala. Not once, but innumerable times. He had also flown in privately owned helicopters. Has the previous government revealed any of their names? After all, why should their names be dragged into this," the CM said.

Now, with Pinarayi equally culpable, it was easier for Satheesan to be unapologetic. "It was a Malayali who arranged the aircraft for me to visit Malappuram. What is wrong in that? I will fly again (in a private aircraft). If there is a need in future, I will arrange such flights. I don't see anything wrong in that."

Why would the Chief Minister accept the favour of an anonymous businessman when there is enough money in the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, the CM was asked. "People contribute to the CMDRF to help the poor. It is not to be used for the travel expenses of the Chief Minister," he said.

To reinforce his unrepentant stance, Satheesan traced back to the time before Pinarayi. "Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also had travelled in aircraft owned by private individuals," Satheesan said.

He then extended the behaviour to the entire country. "All chief ministers in the country travel not just in official aircraft but also in private-owned planes. Kerala's former Chief Minister and the Chief Minister before that had travelled like this. And I also will continue to travel this way," the CM said.

It was at this point that the moral conundrum was thrown at him. "Do these private individuals offer such services for free? Wouldn't they be asking for favours in return?"

Pat came the reply. "Was it with such a consideration that the service was provided to the former Chief Minister." Instead of addressing the impropriety involved, the CM hinted that patronage of rich private individuals was the norm.

Satheesan even behaved as if he was in charge of Utopia. He demanded blind trust not just in his government but also in the rich men who sponsors his and his ministers' travels. "I am sure you know the people who own private aircrafts in Kerala. They are all very important personalities. They are not the kind of people who would come to me in future for some favours just because they offered me a ride during a time of emergency. And this is also not a government that doles out favours to anyone," the CM said.

Could Narendra Modi have made such a claim about Gautam Adani before he became the Prime Minister and expect the Congress to be understanding? Rahul Gandhi himself had displayed photographs of Modi travelling in Adani's private aircraft during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Weirdly, the CM even painted such free trips as a virtuous fiscal strategy. "We had given a message through the White Paper that there was a fiscal crisis in Kerala. After having given such a message, it would be wrong for us to spend excessively. In fact, we have issued an order prohibiting the purchase of new vehicles. Perhaps it would be the first time that a Chief Minister is using a vehicle that is two to three years old," the CM said.

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He then took on the double role of quiz master and contestant. "Do you know of a Chief Minister who travels to Delhi alone?" "There is only one, and it is your Chief Minister." "I don't take a gunman with me. Why?" "To save some money for Kerala."

These austerity measures, Satheesan said, had forced ministers in Kerala to use vehicles that were nearly a decade old. "K M Shaji (local self government minister) had used a vehicle that was nearly 10 years old. It is repeatedly getting conked out. And that is why he used a friend's car, and what is so wrong about this," the CM said.

Once again he dragged the LDF ministers into the ring. "Former ministers in Kerala have also travelled in the cars of private individuals," Satheesan said.

He also wondered what the fuss was about ministers travelling abroad. "I myself told them to go. Let them travel the world, see what is happening everywhere, and return. These travels, too, do not cost the state exchequer," the CM said. Forget Malayali organisations, Satheesan said there was nothing wrong in a minister accepting the services of even private individuals. "Do you mean to say that these organisations and individuals are hosting ministers for personal gains," he asked.