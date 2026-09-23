Sabarimala: With just 53 days left for the Mandala pilgrimage season, preparations at Sabarimala have been hit by significant delays, with the Travancore Devaswom Board yet to finalise contracts for procuring even essential materials needed to prepare and distribute prasadam such as Aravana and Appam.

In previous years, the tender process for procuring materials such as jaggery, rice, dry ginger powder and cumin for Aravana preparation would begin as early as May. This year, however, the process began only on August 6.

Sabarimala requires around 5 million kg of jaggery for the preparation of Aravana. Contractors have quoted a price that is ₹7.51 higher per kg than last year's rate. The Board will have to hold negotiations to bring down the price before finalising the contract.

The Vigilance SP must also inspect the contractor's facilities and submit a report on whether the company has the capacity to handle the large order before the contract can be signed. This process is also expected to take additional time.

Contracts have also not been finalised for the containers and flip lids required for packing Aravana. The flip lids are imported, and procuring them after placing the order could take several months.

The Board currently has a reserve stock of only 40 lakh containers and one crore flip lids.

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Meanwhile, several other revenue-generating arrangements for the pilgrimage season are also facing delays. The Devaswom Board earns a significant portion of its revenue through auctions for coconut collection, shops and hotels at Sabarimala.

Such auctions are normally initiated in July. This year, however, auctions have been conducted only for some of these facilities.