Kozhikode: The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has elected Koyyod Umar Musliyar as its new general secretary and MT Abdulla Musliyar as treasurer.

The decision was taken at the Samastha Mushawara meeting held in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Umar Musliyar, who was the treasurer in the outgoing committee, was elected general secretary following the death of incumbent K Alikkutty Musliyar.

V Moosa Koya Musliyar and A V Abdurahman Musliyar were elected vice-presidents, while Panangangara Haider Faizy was elected secretary.

The Mushawara also decided to constitute a special consultation committee to discuss major issues. The committee comprises Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Koyyod Umar Musliyar, MT Abdulla Musliyar, AV Abdurahman Musliyar, Bahauddin Nadwi Kooriya, P Hamsakkutty Musliyar Adhisseri, Vakod Moitheenkutty Musliyar and PM Abdussalam Baqavi.

A Fatwa Committee was also formed at the meeting, with Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal as chairman and MT Abdulla Musliyar as convener. PP Umar Musliyar Koyyod, PK Moosakkutty Hazrath, Dr CK Abdurahman Faizy Arimbra and Abdul Ghafoor Anwari Muthoor are the members.

Samastha leaders also said that the Mushawara meeting has decided to seek explanations from Umar Faizy and others over complaints received by the leadership against them.