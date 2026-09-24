Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has urged consumers to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours as the state faces unusually high power demand amid prevailing weather conditions.

In a circular issued by the Power Department, the government said Kerala’s daily electricity consumption had touched 95.39 million units (MU) in September, while peak demand had reached 5,400 MW.

According to the circular, the highest demand is generally recorded between 7 pm and midnight. The government said voluntary reduction in electricity use during these hours, along with shifting non-essential consumption to off-peak or solar hours, could help manage the prevailing demand-supply situation.

The circular was issued following a request from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to intensify demand-side management (DSM) activities across the state. The government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings and agencies under their administrative control to actively support the measures and create awareness about power conservation.

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What the government has asked

The government has identified 9 am to 4 pm as solar hours for the purpose of implementing the measures.

The Kerala Water Authority has been asked to shift pumping activities to solar hours wherever technically feasible. Industries with shift-based operations have also been encouraged to move energy-intensive processes to off-peak or solar hours where possible.

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The circular recommends operating air conditioners at a temperature setting of 25°C or above and avoiding or minimising unnecessary illumination.

It also calls for the promotion of BLDC fans, energy-efficient lighting and other energy-efficient electrical equipment.

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Consumers have been encouraged to shift the operation of pump sets, including irrigation pumps, machines, geysers and water heaters, induction cookers and similar high-load appliances to solar hours or avoid using them during peak hours.

The government has also advised that electric vehicle charging be carried out during solar hours and avoided during periods of peak demand wherever feasible.

Government departments and organisations have been asked to extend full support to demand-side management awareness campaigns undertaken by KSEB and the Energy Management Centre (EMC), including circulating awareness messages through official communication channels.

The government has directed departments and heads of institutions to issue instructions to offices, institutions, agencies and organisations under their control for strict observance of the measures and voluntary reduction of electricity consumption during peak hours.