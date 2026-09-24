Key events in Kerala: Great Bombay Circus, film screening, book reading session on Sept 24
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Kerala Travel Mart 2026 is scheduled to take place in Kochi, with the Chief Minister and other ministers attending.
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Various district-level events are taking place, including athletic championships, building tax camps, and film festivals, across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kochi.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: World Maritime Day 2026 Book Launch – Minister Mons Joseph, V Muraleedharan MLA, 11:00 am
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Kerala Legislature Secretariat Staff Association Annual Conference – Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, 10:30 am
- Press Club: Book Launch of 'Divine Tragedy' by A V Niranjana, 4:00 pm
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, University Stadium: District Athletics Championship, 10:00 am
- PMG Science and Technology Museum Auditorium: K M Basheer Memorial Lecture by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust – Fatima Thahliya MLA, 4:30 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Department of Music Hall: Lecture by Prof. Jolly Varghese on "Poems of Pablo Neruda," organised by the Under the Greenwood Tree English Club, 5:00 pm
- Museum Auditorium: Painting Exhibition by Murugan Krishnapuram, 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Managanam Mandiram P C George Community Hall: Mandiram Convention – Fr. K.M. Zachariah, 6:30 pm
- Marymatha Auditorium: Building Tax Camp for Akalakkunnam Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Edamula Anganwadi: Building Tax Camp for Akalakkunnam Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Madappad, Idakkattukunnu Anganwadis: Building Tax Camp for Kooropada Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Karimpani Marymatha College Auditorium: Akalakkunnam RPS Meeting – Presided by RPS President Georgekutty Vengaloor, 11:30 am
Kochi
- Kakkanad Smart City: Inauguration of Cyber Shelter Global Delivery Centre – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 12:00 pm
- Bolgatty Lulu International Convention Centre: Kerala Travel Mart 2026 – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers P.C. Vishnunath, M. Liju, 5:00 pm
- Ernakulam BTH: Fifth Death Anniversary Commemoration of Journalist K.M. Roy – Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 5:30 pm
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Family Gathering of Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra, 11:00 am
- Marine Drive: District-level Walkathon on NSS Day, organised by the State NSS Cell, with the message 'Let's unite against drugs, let's move forward for a healthy future' – Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor, 1:30 pm
- Kundannoor Hotel Le Meridien: World Maritime Day Celebration organised by Kerala Maritime Board, Vizhinjam Port, and Malabar International Port & SEZ Ltd., 8:00 am; Valedictory Session Inauguration – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 6:00 pm
- Kaloor Lumen Jyothis: Symposium on "Language, Attitude, and Behavior of People's Representatives," organised by the Newman Association Kerala Chapter – Justice Cyriac Joseph, 5:30 pm
- Vennala Abhaymatha Church: Preparatory Rites for the Feast Day: Presudhenthivazhcha, Word Proclamation, Offering of Gifts; Cultural performances by children and PTA members, 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library Hall: French Film Festival organised by Metro Film Society Kochi and Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library – Tribute to Director Tony Gatlif and Film Screening, 6:00 pm
- Elamkulam Jerusalem Mar Thoma Church: Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church Ernakulam Centre Convention – Thomas Mar Thimothios, 6:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre Library Hall: German Film Festival organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre – 'The Conference' (2022) directed by Matti Geschonneck, 4:00 pm; Documentary 'Riefenstahl' (2024) directed by Andreas Veiel, 6:00 pm
- Palarivattom POC: KCBC All Kerala Professional Drama Festival organised by KCBC Media Commission – 'Koodu' by Gandhi Bhavan Theatre India, 6:00 pm
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" (Aarkkum Paadam), 4:00 pm; Short Story Reading by Sreekumar Devarajan, 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Nakshatrakkoottam Annual Celebration – Drama, 9:00 pm
- Kaloor Pottakuzhi Cherupushpam Church: Centenary Vision Feast of Saint Little Therese – Novena (Rosary, Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration), 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Providence Women's College: Bisnova 2026, organised by Providence Women's College Administration Department and All India Malayali Association Women's Wing, 9:30 am; Valedictory Session Inauguration – Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, 2:30 pm
- Chelanur AKKR Girls Higher Secondary School: Inauguration of "Toofan Commandos" Declaration and Rally, led by the school NSS Unit – Block Panchayat Vice President N. Premarajan, 9:30 am
- Mofussil Bus Stand: Commemorative Gathering organised by Thilakan Commemoration Committee District Committee – Inauguration by Actor K.S. Xavier, 10:30 am
- Guruvayoorappan College: Inauguration of MGS Corner, led by the History Department – Prof. M.C. Vasisht, 10:30 am
- Kottaparamba Government Hospital for Women and Children: Inauguration of the Repaired and Operational Centralized Air Conditioning System in the Surgical Theatre – Assistant Collector Malavika G. Nair, 11:00 am
- Devagiri College Fr. Joseph Paikada Memorial Indoor Stadium: Yonex Sunrise Kerala State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, jointly organised by Kerala Badminton Association and District Badminton Association, 9:00 am
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting and Photo Exhibition by SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum Members and their Families, titled 'Varnavismayam' (Wonder of Colours), 11:00 am
- Rahmaniya School for Handicapped Smart Room: International Deaf Awareness Week Celebration – Film Screening, 3:00 pm
- Mananchira Square: "Thousand Toofan Commandos Against Drugs" and National Service Scheme Grand Gathering on NSS Day – Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA, 3:30 pm
- Malabar Chamber Hall: Malabar Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting, 4:30 pm
- Town Hall: Sangeetha Kala Samskarika Vedi Anniversary – Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 5:00 pm; SKSV Team Musical Concert, 6:00 pm