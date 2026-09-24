Thrissur: Protests over alleged political appointments at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), under the Local Self-Government Department, turned tense. Marches carried out by DYFI and SFI activists breached the police cordon and entered the KILA campus. SFI activists also pushed their way into the administrative block.

Meanwhile, KILA Registrar D Jayakumar said he was unaware of any order appointing MSF state office-bearers and others to positions at the institute.

At around 11 am, DYFI activists marched to KILA in protest. Although police stopped the march by putting up barricades, DYFI activists climbed over the compound wall and entered the campus.

The protest held in front of the administrative block was inaugurated by DYFI Thrissur District Secretary K M Roshel Raj. Around 3 pm, SFI activists arrived at the campus to stage their protest.

The SFI activists, who climbed over the wall and entered the campus, attempted to enter the administrative offices, leading to a scuffle with the police.

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KILA Registrar D Jayakumar clarified that the order issued now may only be based on a government directive. He said KILA's HR policy is to conduct interviews, publish a rank list, and only then make appointments.