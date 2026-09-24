The long-delayed construction of the Kottayam skywalk is set to resume, following a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The project will now be spearheaded by the Road Safety Mission, placing pedestrian safety at the forefront of the town's infrastructure development.

Funding and future plans

A sum of ₹15 crore has been allocated for the project in this year’s budget, according to Minister CP John. He added that any additional funding required for the completion of the skywalk could be requested from the Planning Board. To finalise the project blueprint, a follow-up meeting has been scheduled at the Kottayam Collectorate on 30 October.

The initial high-level meeting, which cleared the resumption of the work, was chaired by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The session saw active participation from key stakeholders, including the Transport Department Secretary and other senior government officials.