Kochi: A family at Chakkaraparambu near Ponnurunni in Kochi found themselves virtually locked out of their home after a neighbour erected a readymade precast concrete compound wall, popularly called ‘Snehamathil’ across the only pathway leading to their house, prompting Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and ward councillor Bindu Viju to intervene and have the structure dismantled on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening after Sandhya, who lives in the house with her school-going son, returned from work to find the pathway blocked. Her husband works as a painter in Palakkad, while their daughter is a student at Nirmala College.

According to Sandhya, there had been no dispute with the neighbour and she was unaware that such a structure was being erected. The neighbour reportedly claimed ownership of the land and cited a court decree while putting up the precast wall.

“There were no other issues at all. We have been living here for about two to two-and-a-half years. Whenever we see each other, we talk, and everything was fine. When I came back from work, this is what I saw. That’s when I came to know about it,” Sandhya told the media.

She also pointed out that the pathway was specifically mentioned in the deed when she purchased the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blockage left the family struggling to enter and leave their own house. On Wednesday night, amid heavy rain, Palarivattom police and councillor Bindu Viju arranged for Sandhya and her child to enter their house through the neighbour’s premises. By Thursday morning, the family had to climb onto the terrace of an adjacent house to get out.

The police summoned both parties on Thursday morning. However, the authorities reportedly told the family that they could not remove the structure without a formal court directive and advised them to pursue legal remedies, including seeking an injunction.

With the family still unable to use the pathway, MLA Uma Thomas and councillor Bindu Viju reached the spot on Thursday afternoon and intervened.

Explaining how the structure was removed, Viju told Onmanorama, “It was slowly lifted and moved aside. It wasn’t rushed or vandalised; since it was a Snehamathil, it could easily be picked up and set aside,” Viju said.

The councillor also noted that the family had been living there for more than three years after taking a society loan.

“Whether it’s a society or any institution granting a loan, they wouldn’t issue it without at least a minimal access path,” Viju said.

Uma Thomas also firmly backed the intervention, saying the family could not be left without access to their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is only because I am unable to dismantle it myself that I have brought others to do it. Let them file a case; it doesn't matter, I will deal with it on my own responsibility. Does one have to leave yesterday for what needs to be done today? When someone who goes to work returns home and cannot enter their house, isn't that totally unfair?” the MLA said.

Thomas also maintained that no law permits the obstruction of an essential passage.

The pathway was subsequently cleared, allowing Sandhya and her family to regain direct access to their home.