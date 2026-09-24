For Febina, a woman auto-rickshaw driver from Karulai near Nilambur, a routine day turned into an unforgettable lifetime memory when she found a very special passenger in her vehicle - Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Febina, who has been steering her three-wheeler for 19 years, is an active social worker and a member of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). She had driven her auto-rickshaw to Chanthakunnu to attend an INTUC event, completely unaware of the massive surprise awaiting her. It was only when she arrived at the venue that she was informed Priyanka Gandhi would be travelling in her vehicle.

A heartwarming conversation

As Febina drove, Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath, struck up a warm and casual conversation with her. Since there was a language barrier, Shoukath acted as the translator, helping the two women connect.

Priyanka began by asking Febina her name and details about her profession. When asked how many hours she works daily, Febina replied that she drives from 8 am to 5 pm. Priyanka then inquired about her daily earnings. Febina shared that she makes about ₹600 a day. When Priyanka gently asked if that amount was enough to meet her daily household expenses, Febina replied with a smile that she 'somehow manages to get by', bringing an appreciative smile to the leader's face as well.

The memorable ride concluded at the courtyard of the bungalow where the interactive session was scheduled. Before stepping out of the auto-rickshaw, Priyanka Gandhi warmly thanked Febina for the ride, leaving the veteran driver overwhelmed with joy.