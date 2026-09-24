Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the controversy over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s chartered flight to assess the rain-related devastation in Malappuram continues, it has emerged that the aircraft was owned by Kelachandra Aviation, a company owned by the family of Karnataka Congress leader and minister K J George.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the aircraft was provided free of cost. But its operation by Chipson Aviation has raised fresh questions, as the company is currently seeking renewal of its contract with the state government to provide helicopter services. The company’s three-year contract with the government expired on September 19.

The government is now considering replacing the existing fixed monthly payment system with a usage-based arrangement under which it would pay only for the hours the helicopter is used.

Under the contract that expired, the government was required to pay ₹80 lakh a month irrespective of whether the helicopter was used. The amount covered up to 25 hours of flying, with an additional charge for every hour beyond that. The government, however, had to pay the fixed monthly amount even if the helicopter was not operated.

“We are considering whether the amount paid for the helicopter used by the government can be reduced by half. Paying ₹80 lakh a month for 25 hours of flying is a loss. The helicopter is used for only four or five hours a month. The police and disaster management authorities have informed us that the helicopter is essential for the state,” Satheesan said.

Shaji to return on Sept 26 amid car row

Meanwhile, Minister K M Shaji is set to return on September 26 amid the continuing row over his use of a private vehicle. The minister, who is currently in Bulgaria, will use a government vehicle after his return, sources close to him said.

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The controversy erupted after Shaji travelled in a friend’s Range Rover sporting a government board and registration number. Though he claimed that permission had been obtained to display the board, it later emerged that the approval was limited to a specific trip.

Defending Shaji, Satheesan said the minister had been forced to use the vehicle after his official car, purchased in 2017, developed a fault. The Protocol Department had granted permission for him to use another vehicle, he said.

“Is travelling for a few more hours than permitted a serious offence? Many of the vehicles used by ministers break down on the way. They are vehicles that were used by ministers of the previous government,” Satheesan said.

Pinarayi govt too faced helicopter row

The use of a helicopter by the Chief Minister had triggered a controversy during the LDF government as well. In December 2017, the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flew from the CPI(M) district conference venue in Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram to meet a Central team assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi. The government decided to charge the cost of the flight to its disaster management fund.

The move drew criticism, following which the Chief Minister’s Office withdrew the order within hours. That flight, too, had been arranged by Chipson Aviation.

While the allegation then was that the government had borne the cost of a private trip, the current controversy concerns a government trip made using an aircraft provided at private expense.