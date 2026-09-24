Service charges for new power connections in Kerala revised; relief for most consumers
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New electricity connection charges in Kerala will take effect from October 12, moving from an estimated deposit system to a fixed rate based on connected load.
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These new charges apply to connections within 200m of existing power lines, with an additional allowance for weatherproof cables.
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The revised rates offer specific charges for domestic and non-domestic single-phase connections, as well as tiered pricing for three-phase and HT connections based on KVA/KW capacity.
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New service charges will apply for fresh electricity connections in Kerala from October 12. Instead of the existing system of forcing the consumer to deposit a large amount, calculated based on the estimate for electric posts and cable, the new rules would enable payment of a fixed rate, linked to the connected load or contract demand.
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) approved the recommendations of the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEB) in this regard, after rejecting certain proposals.
The new charges will apply to connections at a distance of up to 200 m from existing power distribution lines. An additional 35 m will be allowed for weatherproof electric cables and lines. The new rates are expected to offer a relief for applicants who require installation of electric posts for fresh connections.
The rate to convert a single-phase connection to three-phase without any change in the connected load will be ₹700 for a KW. If there is change in the connected load, the slab approved by the Regulatory Commission will apply up to 10 KW. For connections above 10 KW, the rates will be based on connected load / contract demand.
New service connection charges
- Domestic consumers (single phase): Up to 2 KW – ₹2,000.
- Non-domestic consumers (single phase):
- Up to 1 KW – ₹2,500.
- 1-2 KW – ₹3,000.
- All other connections:
- Single-phase: 2-5 KW – ₹5,000.
- Three-phase: 5-7 KW – ₹8,000.
- Three-phase: 7-10 KW – ₹10,000.
- Three-phase: 10-30 KVA/KW – ₹1,560 per KVA/KW.
- Three-phase: 40-50 KVA/KW – ₹4,225 per KVA/KW.
- Three-phase: 50-100 KVA/KW – ₹5,670 per KVA/KW.
- HT connection (without RMU (ring main unit)) – ₹1,800 per KVA/KW (A maximum of ₹5 lakh for a connection).