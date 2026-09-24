In a heartwarming and fortuitous twist, twin sisters who shared their wedding day have now welcomed their firstborn daughters on the same day. Athira and Arya, 28, from Kottayam in Kerala, have spent their entire lives walking in lockstep, but this twin delivery has left their family and friends in absolute awe.

Born on 17 November 1997 to CP Anilkumar, a local Malayala Manorama newspaper agent, and Surya Anilkumar, the twin sisters have always shared a remarkably similar path. From their early school days to their professional lives, they have navigated milestones hand in hand. They both pursued nursing and began their professional journeys together at the Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad.

A shared wedding day

Their extraordinary journey of togetherness reached a major milestone when they got married in a joint ceremony on 17 April 2022. Athira tied the knot with Akhilesh Sreekumar, from Karuvatta, while Arya married Chiran Mohanan Nair, hailing from Mavelikara. Following their marriage, both sisters continued their nursing careers and eventually relocated to the Middle East with their respective husbands. Athira joined Doha Clinic Hospital in Qatar, while Arya secured a position at Badr Al Samaa Hospital in Oman.

Distance no bar for a double miracle

Despite living in different countries, the cosmic connection between the sisters remained unbroken during their pregnancies. On 9 August 2026, the family received the ultimate double surprise. Within a span of just a few hours, both sisters gave birth to healthy baby girls. Athira delivered her daughter, Nivedhya Akhilesh, at the Aisha Bint Hamad Hospital in Qatar. On the very same day, Arya welcomed her daughter, Nithara Chiran, at the Badr Al Samaa Hospital in Oman where she is employed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A grand homecoming celebration

The double celebration did not stop there. The sisters recently returned to their hometown in Kottayam to mark another cherished milestone. On 20 September 2026, the family organised a grand joint 'Noolukettu' (the traditional Kerala cradle and naming ceremony) for the two babies, bringing their incredible parallel journeys back to where it all began.