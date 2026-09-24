The UAE is gearing up to introduce progressive employment reforms designed to help employees achieve a healthier work-life balance. Under these proposed changes, workers could benefit from flexible hours, remote working options, and adjustable schedules tailored to family commitments, such as school runs and parent-teacher meetings.

These family-friendly initiatives were central to the discussions at the fifth Labour Market Coordination Council meeting held in Abu Dhabi. The proposals are part of the country’s Year of the Family celebrations, which aim to strengthen social structures and support working parents across the emirates.

Supporting working parents in all sectors

The ultimate goal is to establish a modern work culture within both public and private sectors that allows employees to manage their household responsibilities alongside their jobs. By easing the pressure on working families, the government hopes to create a more resilient and content workforce.

A balanced approach to business productivity

Importantly, the proposed reforms aim to boost employee well-being without disrupting business productivity. The measures are designed to ensure that organisations can maintain seamless operations while offering staff greater flexibility.

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Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, emphasised that the country is committed to continuously updating its policies. He noted that these regulatory frameworks will evolve in response to the changing needs of both employees and employers, keeping the UAE labor market competitive and modern.