Thiruvalla: The police have registered a case over the death of a 45-year-old woman following a liposuction procedure at a private wellness clinic here to remove excess fat from her arms. A preliminary report on the findings of an inquiry has also been submitted to the District Medical Officer.

The woman, V G Vidya, a resident of Puthuparambil, Mundukuzhi, Venkotta in Madappally, underwent the surgery at Medlounges, a private clinic in Thiruvalla. Vidya’s relatives then submitted a complaint to the police alleging medical negligence for her death.

The surgery to remove excess fat from Vidya’s arms was conducted at the clinic on September 16. When her health deteriorated after surgery, she was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Thiruvalla, where she died during treatment on September 22.

However, authorities of the private clinic denied treatment lapses on their part and said Vidya had suffered a heart attack during liposuction.

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Large gathering at Vidya’s funeral

Vidya’s cremation took place on the premises of her house at Venkotta, near Changanassery, on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. The grief of Vidya’s children, Siddharth and Sangeeth, and her husband Santhosh at the funeral moved the hearts of the gathering.

Vinu Job, MLA, people’s representatives and political leaders of the area were among those who paid homage to Vidya.

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Meanwhile, Vidya’s son Siddharth demanded the release of the CCTV visuals of the surgery. He also sought examination of the anaesthesia reports and case sheets.

Vidya’s eyes donated

Two people will gain vision with Vidya’s eyes. Her family has donated her eyes through ‘Sakshama’, and it was the 205th eye donation in Kottayam under the organisation.