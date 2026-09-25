Pathanamthitta: A state-of-the-art atmospheric research observatory that will track changing weather conditions and help provide early indications of extreme weather and flood risks is set to be inaugurated at Catholicate College.

The St Basil Hills Atmospheric Research Observatory is being established as part of a scientific collaboration between the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), under the Union ministry of earth sciences, and Catholicate College. NCESS is setting up the facility with financial assistance of Rs 1.60 crore under the Union government's Mission Mausam programme, while the college management has provided the land.

The observatory will house advanced systems to monitor atmospheric conditions. The data generated will help scientists study local atmospheric and climate processes, identify weather patterns associated with extreme events and improve early assessment and preparedness for such risks.

The studies will be led by Dr E A Rashmi, head of the Atmospheric Science Group, and Dr George Thomas, assistant professor in the department of physics.

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The facility is also expected to promote interest in atmospheric science among students and the wider community, college principal Dr Renny P Varghese and bursar Dr Binoy T Thomas said.