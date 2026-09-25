In a dramatic rescue operation, local emergency services successfully saved an elderly woman who fell into a deep quarry pond in Changanassery, after she managed to cling to a drooping tree branch to stay afloat.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm near the Cherukarakunnu drinking water tank, located close to the woman's residence. The elderly woman, identified as Vilasini, is believed to have accidentally slipped and fallen into the deep water while walking near the edge of the quarry.

A daring rescue operation

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot. Reaching her proved to be a highly challenging task, requiring rescue personnel to rappel down the steep, rocky walls of the quarry using ropes.

Once they reached the water, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer P Vipin and Fire and Rescue Officer V Praveen swam approximately 50 metres out into the pond to reach Vilasini. Thanks to her presence of mind in gripping the tree branch and the swift, coordinated efforts of the rescue team, she was safely pulled from the water and brought back to safety.