Thrissur: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has accused the media of what he described as selective coverage of Chief Minister V D Satheesan's remarks, while also questioning the government's decision to continue using sponsored flights and foreign trips.

Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Govindan referred to a card published by Reporter TV in which, he claimed, an image of Chief Minister V D Satheesan was not included while reporting on remarks he had made about the Chief Minister the previous day.

According to Govindan, media organisations in Kerala had repeatedly targeted Pinarayi Vijayan during the LDF regime. He questioned whether the current situation indicated a change in the way the media was approaching the government.

Govindan also raised concerns about the role of social media platforms, alleging that posts containing critical remarks against the Chief Minister were being removed. He questioned whether Meta was being influenced or controlled by the police.

The CPM leader also criticised the government's stance on sponsored flights and foreign trips. Referring to the Chief Minister's statement that sponsored travel would continue to be used, Govindan alleged that four more ministers, including the Electricity Minister, had been asked to undertake similar trips.

He also referred to the Electricity Minister's reported argument that sponsored travel was economically viable for the government. Govindan alleged that the Chief Minister had supported his stance as well.

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According to Govindan, such practices could create an environment where corruption and administrative irregularities go unchecked.

He further linked the controversy over the Reporter TV card to what he described as concerns over media freedom, questioning whether the omission of the Chief Minister's photograph reflected a broader problem.

Asked about the ongoing proceedings in the CMRL-Exalogic case involving Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan dismissed the allegations as fabricated. He claimed that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations.