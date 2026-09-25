Palakkad: Construction is progressing on a new restroom complex at the KSRTC bus terminal. This facility is being relocated to accommodate an upcoming diesel pump and is being built on the site of the former bus terminal. A few weeks ago, the construction of a sewage treatment plant was completed at this very location.

The project, estimated at ₹59 lakh, has received sanction. It is being jointly funded by BPCL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund and a ₹10 lakh contribution from KSRTC. Work on the project commenced after MLA Ramesh Pisharody intervened and held a series of meetings regarding the matter.

A 20,000-liter capacity treatment plant has been completed. Provisions will be made to channel wastewater from the existing restrooms within the terminal buildings to this treatment plant. The treated water will then be reused for various purposes within the bus terminal.

Alongside the restroom complex, an estimate has also been prepared for the construction of a terminal for inter-state services. Sponsorship from private enterprises is being sought for this project. Its completion is expected to significantly alleviate vehicle congestion at the bus terminal.

It is estimated that the restroom complex will take at least three more months to be fully completed and become operational.