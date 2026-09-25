Poyya: The new batch of the swimming training program, launched by Poyya Panchayat with the dual aim of teaching children to swim and introducing them to the importance of water safety, has commenced. The training initiative began six years ago. The program's objective is to equip children with fundamental skills to handle water-related dangers by teaching them to swim, thereby transforming the Panchayat into one with complete water literacy. Jeevanraksha Swimming Academy is providing the training.

The training is conducted at Paankulam in Ward 5. Children above 10 years of age residing within the Panchayat limits are eligible to participate. This session sees 130 participants, including 28 girls. An eight-member team of trainers, led by Harilal Moothedath, is in charge of the instruction. Training sessions are held daily from 6.30 am to 7.30 am. These hour-long sessions include 10 minutes of exercise, with the remaining time dedicated to fundamental swimming techniques and safe practices in the water.

To support their health and well-being, children will be provided with milk and eggs. The Panchayat will issue certificates to those who successfully complete the training and can swim 25 meters.

The training is being overseen by elected representatives, including Panchayat President Ouseppachan Jose and Standing Committee Chairperson Lincy Joy. The program is set to conclude on the 30th.