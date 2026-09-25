Kozhikode: Two migrant workers were arrested with more than 8 kg of ganja during an inspection near Kozhikode railway station on Friday as part of the Kerala police’s Operation Thoofan campaign.

Sanjay Das, 39, of Ramakrishna Pally in West Bengal, and Amareshwar Behera, 32, of New Kalikan in Odisha were arrested by a joint team of Kozhikode City DANSAF team and the Kozhikode Town police.

According to police, the duo had allegedly brought a large quantity of ganja from Odisha to Kozhikode by train and were on their way to their rented stay facility at Puthiyappa when they were intercepted near the railway station.

Police said the two told investigators that the ganja was brought to Kozhikode for retail distribution in areas including Puthiyappa harbour, Kozhikode beach and Beypore areas

Town police are collecting information about those who allegedly purchased ganja from the duo and investigating the source from which the contraband was procured, police said.