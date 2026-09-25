The '108' ambulance service has proven to be a lifeline for migrant worker mothers in the region. In one incident, '108' ambulance crew members came to the rescue of a migrant worker who had given birth at home, and her newborn. In another, a young woman delivered her baby in an ambulance, aided by the swift care of the crew. Sadhana Devi (22), a migrant worker from Bihar employed at Pampadumpara Estate, recently gave birth to a baby boy.

The incident occurred at 4.25 pm on Wednesday. After the woman went into labour, those with her called for an ambulance. Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital's '108' ambulance pilot B Lalu and Emergency Medical Technician K S Sona immediately headed for the scene. However, just before they arrived, the woman gave birth.

The crew provided both the mother and baby with essential first aid before transferring them to the ambulance. They were then transported to Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital, and subsequently to Theni Medical College Hospital.

Nedumkandam 108 ambulance pilot B. Lalu and Emergency Medical Technician K.S. Sona, who assisted the woman who gave birth at home. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, en route to the hospital, another migrant worker gave birth to a baby boy inside a '108' ambulance, with the ambulance crew once again proving to be their lifeline. Sonatti Murmu (24), originally from Jharkhand and currently residing in the Aamayar Estate in Nedumkandam, was the one who delivered the baby boy in the ambulance. The ambulance control room received the call at 3.41 am on Wednesday. Kattappana Taluk Hospital's '108' ambulance pilot Ananthu Shaji and Emergency Medical Technician Jobin Thomas promptly arrived at the location and began the journey to Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital with the woman. After travelling approximately one kilometre, the woman's condition worsened, and the crew decided to have the baby delivered on the spot.

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At 4.20 am, under Jobin's skilled care, the woman successfully delivered her baby. Jobin immediately cut the umbilical cord, separating mother and child, and provided crucial first aid to both. They were then safely transported to Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital. Authorities confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well.