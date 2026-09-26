Thuravoor: The Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway, billed as the country’s longest elevated highway built on single pillars, has entered the final leg of construction, with 93% of the work completed, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project, originally scheduled for completion in February this year, is now expected to be ready by December.

The six-lane highway, being built at a cost of ₹2,200 crore, is 13.23km long and 24.5 metres wide. It was initially planned as a 12.75-km stretch but was later extended from Thuravoor Junction to Alapparambu. The extension, including a 200-metre elevated section and 280 metres of approach roads, took the total project length to 13.23km.

The elevated road is coming up on 366 pillars, each 9 metres high. The 12-km stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor has been completed, with tarring finished on 5.5km. Painting of the road medians has begun on the completed stretches, while works on the 12 pillars in the extended section are progressing rapidly.

Besides the approach roads, two ramps are being built at Chandiroor and Pattukulangara to provide access to the elevated highway. Works on the two ramps are 75% and 80% complete, respectively, while 90% of the work on the toll plaza at Aroor has also been completed.

Installation of 353 solar-powered streetlights has begun along the 12-km stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor, with the lights being installed at 30-metre intervals.

Works on laying underground cables on both sides of the road to eliminate the safety risk posed by electricity lines running alongside the elevated highway are also nearing completion. Meanwhile, the installation of bridge noise barriers to reduce noise pollution in nearby areas once traffic begins is 50% complete. The project is the first in the state to incorporate such noise barriers.

The construction company was originally contracted to complete and hand over the project to NHAI by February 2026. However, adverse weather, accidents during construction and design changes delayed the work. The revised completion target is now December.

Project facts

Length: 13.23km

Width: 24.5 metres (six lanes)

Pillars: 366

Pillar height: 9 metres

Toll plaza: Aroor

Ramps: Chandiroor and Pattukulangara

Cost: ₹2,200 crore