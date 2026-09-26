Idukki: A 28-year-old man died after a car lost control and crashed into the Chinnar River near Kuttikkanam on the Kuttikkanam–Kattappana Malayora Highway in Idukki on Friday night. Three others were injured in the accident.

The victim, Abhishek S Nair (28), a native of Adoor, died on the spot, while his wife Kavya, along with two others, Abhiram and Apsa, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Peermade Taluk Hospital.

The accident occurred around 10 pm near the bridge at Fourth Mile on the Kuttikkanam–Kattappana road. The car, which was coming from Pathanamthitta, reportedly skidded off the road while crossing the bridge and plunged into the Chinnar River. The injured were taken to the Peermade Taluk Hospital for treatment.

The group had arrived for a trip and was staying at a resort in Kuttikkanam. The accident occurred while they were on their way to meet friends staying at a resort in Karintharuvi.