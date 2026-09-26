Malappuram: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of committing serious violations against democracy, alleging that the poll panel was acting with the support of the BJP leadership.

Speaking in Malappuram, Priyanka said the INDIA bloc is united in demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She described the developments surrounding the Election Commission as “absolutely illegal” and “anti-constitutional”.

“I strongly believe there are legal safeguards provided to the Election Commission which were instituted by the BJP government to protect him no matter what he does,” Priyanka said, arguing that such safeguards should be removed if the Election Commission is found to be involved in serious illegalities.

She also claimed that people across the country were taking to the streets and expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling front.

Earlier in Kozhikode, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc would launch a united nationwide campaign demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Venugopal alleged that the Election Commission was attempting to undermine democracy by manipulating electoral rolls. He also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of benefiting from what he termed “vote theft” and alleged that such actions were taking place under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“If the Election Commission has the power to add or remove anyone from the electoral rolls at will, then why should elections be held in the country at all?” Venugopal asked.