The indoor stadium near the Chemmanthoor Municipal Stadium - which was completed four years ago and officially inaugurated three years ago but has since remained closed - is set to open to the public within 100 days by completing the remaining works.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held in the presence of MLA C Ajayaprasad. Prior to the meeting at the municipal council hall, a joint delegation of KITCO representatives and Sports Kerala Foundation officials visited the stadium to assess its current condition. KITCO officials assured the meeting that work to rectify the existing construction defects would be initiated immediately by the contractors.

The contractors are required to repair damaged floor tiles, fix roof leaks, and replace the decayed maple wood flooring. Other pending works, including installing a proper ventilation system, restoring the lighting, realigning and marking the courts, and polishing, have been incorporated into a plan prepared by KITCO. The issuance of the tender for these projects will commence as soon as funding approval is secured from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

During the inspection, it was also found that the generator is currently out of order. Steps to repair it will begin immediately, and a decision was made to build a protective roof shelter over the generator.

Municipal Chairman M A Rajagopal stated that once KITCO and the contractors complete their work and hand over the facility, the municipality will draw up a plan to install seating and other spectator amenities. The stadium was built jointly by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the municipality at a cost of ₹5.63 crore funded by KIIFB, following the intervention of former minister K Raju.

The facility features a 32.45-metre basketball court, a 500-square-foot office room, two locker/restrooms for athletes, and washrooms. Former MLA P S Supal had also allocated ₹12 lakh for the project.

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The meeting was attended by Municipal Vice-Chairperson K Prabha, Sports Kerala Foundation Assistant Executive Engineer Hemanand Babu, KITCO PSE Sumith Raj, and KITCO Regional Head Reba, among others.