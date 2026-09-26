Struggling to make ends meet, Ambili was left devastated and in tears after recently falling victim to a scam. Yet, no swindler could rob this humble lottery seller of her integrity.

Just last week, Ambili, who resides at Dwaraka House in Dhavalakkuzhi, Mayyanad, was conned out of ₹4,000 by an unidentified fraudster who duped her using a forged lottery ticket. But before her tears could even dry, fate put her honesty to the test: she found a lost gold thali (wedding pendant).

Without a second thought, she alerted nearby shopkeepers about the find and left her phone number, asking them to contact her if the owner came looking for it. It turned out the gold ornament belonged to a friend of a jewellery store owner in Kottiyam, who had accidentally dropped it while getting into a car.

Soon after, a relative of the rightful owner arrived and safely retrieved the precious pendant from Ambili.