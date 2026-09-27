Ettumanoor: The historically renowned Chirakkulam pond, nestled in the heart of the town, is currently choked with waste and falling into ruin, a direct result of official neglect. Local communities have launched protests against the decay of this vital water source. Their primary demand is to restore Chirakkulam to its former glory and transform it into a vibrant tourist destination. The call for Chirakkulam's renovation dates back years; despite an earlier proposal to rejuvenate the pond and create a park for children and the elderly, the plan has yet to materialise. The continued existence of Chirakkulam is crucial for the drinking water sources of surrounding areas, prompting residents to demand urgent intervention.

The faded glory

Chirakkulam holds a special place in the hearts of Ettumanoor residents, situated right next to the Municipal Office. Once a revered landmark, the pond has now deteriorated into a dumping ground for waste. It's a recurring nightmare to see people scaling the protective fence to enter the water, often leading to accidents. Tragically, a young man drowned in the pond just last month. As darkness falls, the area becomes a haven for vagrants and anti-social elements, with public boozing and brawls becoming a common sight.

Chirakkulam in the annals of history

Chirakkulam's origins trace back to the era preceding Marthanda Varma's military expeditions, when the Thekkumkoor King excavated a pond in what was then a marshy expanse in Ettumanoor. Historical accounts suggest that 200 labourers, using stones ferried from Mailadumpara in Pattithanam, completed the construction in a mere 40 days. Elders recall that the 'Aarattu' - the ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Ettumanoorappan - was once performed in Chirakkulam before it was moved to Peroor Poovathumootu in the Meenachil River. In those days, Chirakkulam was a vision of beauty, its surface dotted with vibrant water lilies and lotuses.

A stalled renovation

In 2013, Josmon Mundackal, then a District Panchayat member, spearheaded a renovation plan for Chirakkulam. A sum of Rs 35 lakh was allocated from the District Panchayat fund. A massive cleanup operation saw 75 loads of waste extracted from the pond. Following this, the pond was deepened, and a protective wall was constructed, later adorned with artistic embellishments. Ramps were also installed for access. Despite ambitious plans to include a children's park and a resting area, the project unfortunately halted midway, never reaching completion.

Community's vision for revival

Local residents have put forth a comprehensive proposal for Chirakkulam's revival. Their suggestions include deepening and thoroughly cleaning the pond, reinforcing its protective walls, and appointing dedicated security personnel. They also envision a beautiful park, a resting area, and public restrooms adjacent to the pond. Furthermore, the proposal calls for a central fountain, pedal boats for children to enjoy, and high-mast lighting. For parking, they recommend utilising the municipal ground.

Development Committee submits master plan

The People's Development Committee has finalised a 'Chirakkulam Renovation Project,' estimated at Rs 50 lakh, and presented it to Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath, MP K Francis George, and MLA Nattakam Suresh. Committee President B Rajeev expressed confidence that if the project comes to fruition, it will unlock significant tourism opportunities for Ettumanoor.