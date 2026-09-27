Key events in Kerala-Sept 27 2026: Commemoration of poet N K Desam, award ceremony on Sept 27
Mail This Article
Thiruvananthapuram
Balalramapuram Ray Vijay Convention Centre: Inauguration of the Sri Uthradom Thirunal Academy of Medical Sciences Graduation Ceremony by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, 4:30 pm
- Kanakakunnu Institution of Engineers Hall: Heart Check-up Camp, 7:30 am
Press Club: Supermarket Welfare Association of Kerala Onam Gift Festival 2026 Lottery Draw, 3:00 pm
Press Club: Book Launch of 'Ninneppole Mattarumilla' (No One Else Like You) authored by Ajitha Vadayar, presented by Dr. George Onakkoor and Dr. R.B. Sreekala, 5:00 pm
Statue Thainad Hall: Monthly Gathering of M. Ty Writers, 4:00 pm
Jagathy Ulloor Smarakam: Mahakavi Ulloor's Centenary Golden Jubilee Monthly Lecture Series, 4:30 pm
Thirumala Balakrishna Auditorium: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Onam Celebrations and Family Get-together, 3:00 pm
Museum Auditorium: Painting Exhibition by Murugan Krishnapuram, 10:00 am
PMG Student Centre: Vayalar Rama Varma Memorial Trust – Kerala University Union Students' Painting Competition, 1:00 pm
Kollam
Kollam Sunbay Auditorium: Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha State Conference – Concluding Session. Ministers K.A. Thulasi and Bindu Krishna will attend. 10:00 am.
Kollam Nellimukku Clouds Resort: Kerala Traders and Industrialists Coordination Committee, Ramankulangara Unit – Onam Celebration, Family Get-together, and Reception for Public Representatives. Ministers Shibu Baby John and Bindu Krishna will attend. 4:00 pm.
Kottaykkakam Onam Celebration Venue: Onam Celebration - Tug-of-War Competition – 3:00 pm, Film Song Competition – 4:00 pm, Cinematic Dance, Competition – 5:00 pm, Public Meeting and Prize Distribution – 7:00 pm, Fireworks Display – 8:00 pm, Folk Song Performance – 9:00 pm
Elavoor Amma Charitable Trust Premises: Office Building Inauguration and Distribution of Medical Financial Aid. 3:00 pm.
Kochi
Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Library: Painting competition for school students, part of poet Changampuzha's birthday celebration – 10:00 am.
Edappally Changampuzha Park: Aksharakeli annual conference, commemoration of poet N.K. Desam, and award ceremony – 10:00 am.
Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Sree Narayana Seva Sangham Youth Conference – 10:00 am.
Willingdon Island: Kerala Travel Mart at Samudra Sagara Convention Centre – 10:00 am.
Ernakulam Town Hall: Exhibition of ancient coins, stamps, and currency – Coin Expo – 10:00 am.
Thammanam Vinoda Library: Senior Citizens Forum meeting and birthday celebration – 3:30 pm.
Kacheripady Gandhi Peace Foundation: Launch of V. Venugopal's novel "Cherippukuthi" by Justice Dr. K. Sukumaran – 4:00 pm.
Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" – 4:00 pm; "Anyone Can Speak" – 6:00 pm.
Marine Drive, Abdul Kalam Marg: CJP Public Meeting – 4:30 pm.
Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Devarajan Master Foundation anniversary and award ceremony, followed by a live music performance led by Mohan Sithara – 5:00 pm.
Vennala Abhaya Matha Church: Feast – Holy Mass presided over by Archbishop Dr. Francis Kallarakkal, procession, and instrumental fusion show – 5:00 pm.
Ernakulam Durbar Hall Arts Centre: Prize distribution for winners of the book review competition organized by Induchoodan Foundation – 5:30 pm.
Edappally Changampuzha Park: Carnatic music concert by C.R. Vaidyanathan, organised by Edappally Sangeetha Sadas – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
Chelannur Maakkadath Area: Free Medical Camp organised by Ambalathukulangara Ashraya Residents Association in collaboration with Malabar Hospital 9.00 am.
Kallai Road Urban Bank Auditorium: International Week Celebration led by the Kozhikode District Association of the Deaf. Inauguration by Nishad Poochakkal 9.00 am.
Meitra Hospital: Free Registration Gynecology General Camp 9.30 am.
Nalanda Auditorium: Janata Construction and General Workers Union Silver Jubilee Celebration - Concluding Ceremony 9.30 am.
K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Sabarmati Sarga Sahithi - P. Padmarajan Short Story Award Announcement 9.30 am.
Nalanda Auditorium: Kerala Private Medical Technicians Association District Convention. Inauguration by MLA Vidya Balakrishnan 9.30.
Nadakkavu Agneyam Grand Resort: 'Chaat.. Lmazha' presents 'Chiratha Friendship Meet'. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10.00 am.
Thali Padmashree Auditorium: Samantha Samajam Family Get-together 10.00 am.
CSI Cathedral Hall: MISH presents 'Harmony Fest' - Concluding Ceremony with Minister Ramesh Chennithala 10.00.
Panoli Road Devisahayam Library Hall: Kerala State Commission Agent Workers Union District Executive Meeting 10.00.
Sarovaram Trade Centre: MSS State Full Conference. Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 10.30.
Thali Zamorin Higher Secondary School: Yogakshemasabha Annual Council Meeting 10.30.
Academy Art Gallery: 'Varnavismayam' - Painting and Photography Exhibition by members and families of SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum 11.00 am.
Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus 1.00 pm, 5.00 pm, 7.30 pm.
Mananchira Sports Council Hall: First Award Presentation for a Serial Actress, instituted by G. Devarajan Master Music Academy. Presented by Director P.K. Radhakrishnan 2.00 pm.
Sukruteendra Kalamandiram: Launch of 'Kerala Muslim Renaissance Volume 2' and Historical Seminar. Launched by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 2.00 pm.
CH Centre: C.H. Commemoration and Pravasi Bhavan Inauguration. Muslim League State President Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to attend 3.00 pm.
K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Gospel Meet led by Calvary Prayer Fellowship 3.00 pm.
Kottooli S.N. Auditorium: Indian Anti-Corruption Mission District Conference and Karma Shreshta Award Presentation. District Panchayat President Milli Mohan to attend 3.00 pm.
Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: Bi-monthly Music Concert by Sadhakam Sangeetha Sabha 6.00 pm.
Rhythm House: Granma Books presents the launch of 'Why Do Gunpowder Smoke in Sweat Glands?' - a collection of plays by Sudheer Ambalappad. Launched by Director Shyamaprasad 6.00 pm. Play Presentation 7.30 pm.
Town Hall: Opus Music Lounge presents 'Kuch Dil Ne Kaha' - a Musical Evening 7.00 pm.
Meenoos Auditorium: Atharwala Tharavad Family Get-together 9.30 pm.
Parayanchery Sea Shell Hotel Auditorium: Vaarmukil Foundation Family Get-together 10.00 pm.
Lavantis Convention Centre: ICON 4, National Optometry Conference. Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 2.00 am.