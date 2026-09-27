Kottacheri Old Bus Stand Building Unsafe, Says NIT

Kanhangad: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) has reported that the old Kottacheri bus stand building is unsafe. Despite receiving the report two months ago, the municipality has yet to make a decision. The safety inspection, conducted by NIT Calicut, indicates that the bus stand building is unsafe and recommends either its demolition or reconstruction. The 43-year-old four-story structure has sustained severe damage to its columns, beams, and concrete slabs.



The report details that the reinforcement bars within the concrete have rusted, and concrete slabs have spalled from the ceilings of shops and offices. The study was carried out by Dr. Rohan Bhaskar, Dr. R. Kondalraj, and Dr. K. Ranjith, faculty members from the Civil Engineering department at NIT.

A preliminary inspection of the building was conducted on February 26, followed by a more detailed examination and concrete strength tests on July 8. Municipal Secretary M.K. Gireesh had approached NIT on January 6 to commission the study.

Report Highlights Significant Safety Risks

The report indicates that damage is most severe in parts of the building directly exposed to the external environment. Located approximately two kilometres from the Arabian Sea, the building's proximity to the coast has accelerated the rate of corrosion, according to the report.

Steel sheets installed to prevent concrete layers from spalling off the bus stand building. Photo: Manorama

In several areas, the outer layer of concrete has peeled off, exposing the steel reinforcement within. NIT assesses that direct exposure to atmospheric moisture and other elements has further hastened the rusting of the steel. Significant damage was identified in key structural elements, including the columns, beams, and slabs on the ground floor. Concrete strength was tested at nine locations, with most revealing strength levels below scientific standards. The report also highlights a significant observation regarding the steel sheets installed in the damaged sections of the building.

While the NIT team states that the steel sheets were installed to prevent injuries from falling concrete, the report clarifies that these sheets inadvertently concealed the true extent of the damage, thereby hindering proper inspection and timely repairs.

Steel sheets installed to prevent concrete layers from spalling off the bus stand building. Photo: Manorama