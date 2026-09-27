‘You don’t look like a girl’: KSRTC conductor denies student free travel over short hair in Kochi
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'A KSRTC conductor allegedly humiliated a Class 12 student by denying her a zero-fare ticket under the Priyadarshini scheme, citing her short hair meant she didn't look like a woman.',
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'The student claims the conductor questioned her gender, asked her to leave the bus, and that she and other passengers were subjected to derogatory remarks and laughter.',
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'A police investigation is underway, and the incident has been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, who has directed that action be taken.'
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A complaint has been lodged with the North Paravoor Police in Ernakulam after a KSRTC conductor allegedly humiliated a Class 12 student and denied her a zero-fare ticket under the Priyadarshini free travel scheme.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the girl was travelling on a KSRTC ordinary bus on the Guruvayur-Ernakulam route.
According to her complaint, she had recently shaved her head as part of a religious ritual, and her hair had only started growing back. She alleged that the conductor refused to issue her a zero ticket, saying she did not “look like a girl” because of her short hair.
The student told the media that the conductor initially demanded ₹15 for a ticket. “I was travelling with my friends. The conductor asked me to pay ₹15. When my friend asked why, he said I had to pay for the ticket. My friend told him I was a girl, but he said he did not feel that way. He also said that since he had already printed the ticket, I had to pay for it," the girl said.
“I told him I did not have the money. He suddenly asked me to get off the bus. I got up, moved towards the door and asked him to stop the vehicle. He then called out to the other passengers and asked, ‘Does anyone feel like she is a girl? I don't feel like so anyway.’ Everyone, including the conductor, started laughing. My friend asked him why he was speaking to a girl like that.”
The student further alleged that the conductor told her to “paste on her forehead” that she was a girl and said he could not “take off her clothes and check”, while again commenting that she did not look like a girl.
She also alleged that the bus did not immediately leave after she and her friends got off. “They parked it on the roadside and allowed others to shout at us. A man even got down and tried to beat us. Two other men also shouted abusive words at us from inside the bus,” she said.
The girl subsequently lodged a complaint with the North Paravur Police. “We have begun an investigation. The girl and the conductor have been called to the station to record their statements. A case will be registered subsequently,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, North Paravur Municipal Chairperson Ramesh D Kurup said the matter had come to the attention of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who had directed that necessary action be taken. Kurup also said the incident was part of attempts to undermine the state government's flagship Priyadarshini free travel programme.