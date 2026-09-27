Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allowed MLAs to use their constituency asset development funds to purchase buses for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), as part of efforts to modernise its fleet and improve public transport facilities.

Under the special permission granted for the 2026-27 financial year, each MLA can use the fund to purchase a maximum of three buses. The Finance Department has issued an order laying down the conditions for the scheme.

The number of seats and fuel type of the buses to be purchased will be decided in consultation with the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director. Priority will be given to the travel requirements of passengers in the constituencies where the buses are allocated.

To facilitate allocation of funds by MLAs, the KSRTC CMD has been directed to provide them with a statement specifying the total cost of the buses, including taxes and registration charges, by September 30.

Elected representatives interested in purchasing buses under the scheme must submit proposals to the respective district collectors by October 15, indicating their willingness to allocate the required funds.

Once the availability of funds is confirmed, the district collectors must grant administrative sanction for the project within seven days of receiving the proposal, with the KSRTC CMD designated as the implementing officer.

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The routes and services for the buses will be decided in consultation with the respective MLAs, with priority given to the transportation needs of passengers in their constituencies.

However, the final authority over the type of service, allocation and redeployment of the buses will rest with the KSRTC. The corporation can deploy the buses under any service category, including ordinary and fast passenger services.

The order also makes it clear that KSRTC will bear the entire cost of operating the buses, including fuel, staff salaries, maintenance and other operational expenses.