Kannur: The search is on for the person who won the ₹30-crore first prize in the Kerala government's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery. The winning ticket, TL 360615, was sold in Taliparamba.

Muthu Lottery Agency in Chakkarakkal issued the ticket, and Thamburan Agency in Taliparamba sold it. The agency has had another stroke of luck this year, having also sold the winning ticket for the New Year Bumper.

The tickets were distributed last month, but the winner's identity remains unknown. Sujith, a local vendor on Court Road in Taliparamba, sold the winning ticket.

"I sold the winning ticket, which ends with the digits 15. I remember who bought the tickets immediately before and after it, but I have no memory of who purchased the winning ticket," Sujith said.

Sujith and his family celebrated after learning that they had sold the winning ticket, while sweets were distributed at the agency as news of the win spread.

Sujith's neighbour Krishnan, meanwhile, narrowly missed the jackpot by one number. "I missed the grand prize by a single number. I bought my ticket through Sujith's wife. I am a little disappointed, but happy for whoever won," he said.

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How much will the winner get?

The ₹30-crore prize will be reduced by the agent's 10% commission of ₹3 crore. The remaining ₹27 crore is subject to 30% TDS, amounting to ₹8.10 crore. A 25% surcharge on the tax and a 4% Health and Education Cess will also apply.

After these deductions, the winner is expected to receive approximately ₹16.47 crore.

How to claim the prize

The winner must sign and write their name on the back of the original ticket and submit it along with their PAN card, identity proof and bank account details to a lottery agency, bank or District Lottery Office.

The ticket must be presented within 30 days of the draw. The prize is generally credited to the winner's bank account within 15 to 20 days. In case of a delay, the winner must provide a valid explanation to the District Lottery Officer. In exceptional circumstances, a grace period of up to 90 days may be granted, subject to approval by the Director of State Lotteries.