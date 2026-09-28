Kasaragod: Police have registered cases against three mothers in Bekal and Melparamba police stations for allowing their minor children to ride scooters. The scooters were also seized.

During a routine vehicle check led by Melparamba SI T Akhil, a 15-year-old student from Bendichal was stopped while riding a scooter. When asked for a license, the boy admitted he didn't have one. Police then confirmed his age as 15.

Upon questioning, the student informed officers that his mother had given him the scooter. Subsequently, a case was registered against the child's mother, a resident of Bendichal.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Bekal SI U. Roshith, two 17-year-olds were apprehended during separate vehicle inspections while riding scooters. One was stopped while travelling from Podippallam towards Palakunnu, and his mother, a resident of Kannamkulam, Bekal, had a case filed against her. The other minor was caught in Mouvval, and a case was also registered against his mother, a woman from Periya Bazaar.

Such incidents are on the rise despite ongoing awareness campaigns against allowing minors to drive. If a minor is caught driving during an inspection, a fine of ₹25,000 is imposed, police warned.