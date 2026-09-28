Thiruvananthapuram: As the India-West Indies match progressed at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, an unknown woman was battling for her livelihood by the roadside, under the scorching sun.

Amidst the rush of selling Indian jerseys, she had to leave her child in the shade on the opposite side of the road, entrusting his care to a police officer named R Sabir. To prevent the child from wandering onto the road, Sabir, who was on duty from the Adoor KAP 3rd Battalion, found a solution.

He played a cartoon on his mobile phone and handed it to the child. The child sat there quietly, engrossed in the cartoon, until his mother returned.

As images of Sabir and the child went viral on social media, countless individuals shared messages, praising Sabir.