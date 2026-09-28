Ambalappuzha: A sudden and unexpected sea surge by swell waves hit the coast from Komana to Kakkazham, an area entirely without seawalls, leaving coastal residents in a state of panic. This region also lacks proper seawalls equipped with groynes.

Seawater inundated homes, and around some properties, the mix of waves and mud left residents stranded indoors, unable to venture outside. The alarming rise in sea level along the shore further heightened the anxiety among the locals.

The coastline is experiencing severe erosion. Coconut trees, once abundant along the shore, are now conspicuously absent, having been uprooted and swept away by successive sea encroachments over the years.

Even residents whose homes are set away from the immediate shoreline are now stacking sandbags around their properties to protect themselves. The sea surge, which began yesterday morning, receded by evening. However, this recurring phenomenon of sudden, unexpected sea intrusion is robbing coastal communities of their peace of mind.

A strong demand has emerged to construct groynes along an additional one-kilometer stretch from Kakkazham to Komana, alongside the deployment of tetrapods. Fortunately, fishing boats were not left on the shore during the surge, thus avoiding any damage. A significant number of smaller boats had already been safely moved to Thottappally port.