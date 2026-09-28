Kochi: A 40-year-old man awaiting discharge after undergoing surgery for leg fractures died suddenly at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Sunday, with his family alleging that a delay in emergency care contributed to his death.

The patient, P S Haleelur Rahman, a native of Mattancherry, who worked in fish packing at the Cochin Fisheries Harbour, Thoppumpady, was admitted on September 22 after a bike accident in Mattancherry. He had suffered three fractures to his right leg and was initially taken to Ernakulam General Hospital before being referred to the Kalamassery Medical College for specialised orthopaedic treatment.

He underwent surgery on September 25 and was later shifted from the post-operative unit to the surgical ward. His family said he had been recovering well and had no history of cardiac ailments or other underlying conditions.

“He was a person with zero health issues. A person in complete health, a 40-year-old healthy young man,” his brother-in-law Hashim told Onmanorama.

On Sunday morning, doctors verbally cleared Haleel for discharge, and he was awaiting formal discharge procedures. Around 10 am, accompanied by his sister Haseena and his elder brother’s wife, he walked to the bathroom. After returning and lying down on his bed, he suddenly developed severe sweating, his blood pressure dropped and he lost consciousness, the family said.

Relatives alleged that despite raising an alarm, no doctors or nurses were available in the surgical ward to provide emergency care. “There were no nurses in the ward, there were no doctors; nobody was there. It reached a state where there wasn’t even anyone available to administer CPR,” Hashim said.

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Hashim alleged that bystanders had to shift Haleel to the ICU. “When this situation occurred, there was not a single person available to even administer CPR. Our two bystanders, a bystander of another patient from next door, and one attendee were the ones who shifted him to the ICU. No other nurses, no doctors, nobody at all were there in the surgical ward,” he said.

Firoz Mohammed, Ernakulam district joint secretary of the Fisheries and Allied Workers’ Union (CITU) and a close friend of Haleel, alleged that a doctor arrived at the ICU only 10 to 15 minutes after he was shifted there.

“At the time of shifting him, neither CPR nor any other primary emergency care was administered. Had that been administered, perhaps he might have lived,” Firoz alleged. The family said Haleel was declared dead by 10.30 am.

The death triggered protests by the DYFI, CPM and AIYF at the hospital, with demonstrators demanding action against the staff on duty. The family and protesters also questioned the absence of senior officials.

Hashim alleged that the offices of the RMO, Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent remained locked for hours. “Neither the Superintendent nor the Deputy Superintendent was there. Not just at that time, but until evening. Every time we went to check, the office remained locked,” he said.

After 5 pm, the RMO in-charge, Deputy Superintendent and later the Superintendent arrived for discussions with the family, union leaders and political representatives.

The family alleged discrepancies in the reported time of death, saying the administration initially cited 11.30 am while they were informed of his death around 10.15 am. They also alleged that they were advised to take the body without an autopsy for insurance purposes, but refused and demanded a post-mortem examination.

However, the hospital administration said Haleel’s death was suspected to have resulted from a sudden heart attack. The administration denied that emergency care was delayed, saying duty doctors from an adjacent ward rushed to initiate CPR within minutes of being alerted.

A three-member inquiry committee comprising HODs has been constituted under the Deputy Superintendent to examine whether any clinical lapse or delay occurred.

Meanwhile, the family lodged a criminal negligence complaint with Kalamassery police and submitted a memorandum to the hospital demanding suspension of the doctors and nurses on duty.

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“We have received a complaint and an investigation is underway. We are recording the statements of the relatives as well as the hospital management. A case will only be registered after the investigation,” said an official at Kalamasserry police.

The postmortem was conducted on Monday morning while a meeting is being held by the medical superintendent at the hospital, following which further actions will be decided.

Rahman is survived by his unemployed wife and three children, aged seven, five and three.