Idukki: The quantum of punishment for a woman found guilty of killing her newborn son will be pronounced on Tuesday, September 29. First Additional Sessions Judge Ash K Bal will pronounce the punishment. The court has found Rosemary (47), alias Kuttiyamma, a native of Pulikkara Vayal, Nachivayal, Marayur, guilty under Section 302. The incident that led to the case took place on May 13, 2014.

The crime came to light after her 14-year-old neighbour, Surya, found the infant wrapped in a blanket on the roof of the cattle shed at Rosemary's house at Pulikkara Vayal. Surya had come to the house and was asked by Rosemary, who was inside the house, to re-tie the goat in the shed. When Surya reached the shed, he heard the sound of a baby crying and, on checking, found the infant on the roof. He immediately informed local panchayat member N Ravichandran.

Ravichandran reached the spot along with other neighbours. The baby was found with the umbilical cord still intact. The infant was admitted to Marayoor Government Hospital and given primary treatment before being shifted to a private hospital in Adimaly, but died at 3.45 pm. Despite learning about the incident, Rosemary refused to come out of the house. Ravichandran and other neighbours who reached the spot told the police that they had seen blood on Rosemary's face and on the blanket and found it suspicious.

The Marayoor police, who took Rosemary into custody and interrogated her, stated in the chargesheet that she had secretly given birth to the child at 9.30 am on May 13, 2014, strangled the baby to death and then wrapped it in a blanket and placed it on the roof of the cattle shed.

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Public Prosecutor Adv PS Rajesh appeared for the prosecution.