Karuvannur bank recovers ₹162.94 crore, repays ₹178.78 crore; annual meet held after 6 years
-
The Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank held its first AGM in six years, with key decisions made to intensify defaulted loan recovery, rebuild member confidence, and boost non-banking commercial activities.
-
-
Depositors protested outside the AGM, demanding the return of their funds, state government intervention, financial assistance, and the prosecution of those involved in the bank fraud, including the seizure and auction of seized properties.
-
-
The bank has recovered a significant amount from defaulted loans and has repaid a substantial sum to depositors, while management aims to further facilitate loan recovery and meet members' financial needs.
Mail This Article
The annual general meeting of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank was held after a gap of six years. The last AGM was conducted in 2019.
The meeting decided to intensify recovery of defaulted loans, restore members’ confidence and strengthen the cooperative institution. It was also decided to focus on non-banking commercial activities.
The bank has so far recovered ₹162.94 crore, including principal and interest, from defaulted loans. It has repaid ₹178.78 crore, including principal and interest, to depositors.
Bank president R L Sreelal, who chaired the meeting, said the management committee was working to enable the bank to recover defaulted loans, return money to depositors according to their needs and meet the financial requirements of its members.
Meanwhile, depositors staged a protest outside the venue of the AGM, wearing cloth over their mouths. The protest, organised by the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Depositors’ Collective, was held outside P K Chathan Master Hall at Mapranam.
The protesters demanded the return of their deposits, state government intervention and financial assistance. They also demanded that the properties of those accused in the bank fraud be seized and the accused jailed. The protesters further sought the auction of properties seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).