Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is weighing options to open up plantation land for agro-based industries and a wider range of crops as it moves to reform land laws in the state. An expert panel headed by former Land Revenue Commissioner A T James will examine the proposals, with preliminary discussions scheduled for next month.

The Oommen Chandy government had earlier allowed 5% of plantation land to be used for purposes other than plantation activities. Under Section 81(4) of the Land Reforms Act, this portion of plantation land not under plantation crops could be set aside for activities such as floriculture, cultivation of medicinal plants, dairy farming, tourism and other purposes. Orders to this effect were also issued.

The second Pinarayi Vijayan government later took up the issue after the Director of Plantations submitted a report to the Principal Secretary of Industries a year ago. The government discussed the matter, but took no decision.

Meanwhile, the Industries Department had also sought further relaxations in the use of plantation land, citing losses suffered by plantations and the extent of land lying unutilised. It tasked the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, with studying ways to modernise the plantation sector and diversify crops.

The institute subsequently recommended allowing crops with a lifespan of at least 10 years, along with fruit crops, on plantation land. It also suggested redefining “plantation” to enable greater crop diversification.

Land allotment to Scheduled Tribes and fisherfolk, as well as reforms to land laws based on farmers’ demands, will also be among the issues the expert panel considers.

Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar told Manorama that the Assembly session would introduce legislative amendments after the panel submits its report.