Thiruvananthapuram: To prevent loss of life from human-wildlife conflict and natural disasters in Kerala, the Forest Department plans to relocate 2,950 families from vulnerable tribal settlements and forest-fringe habitations across the state.

The families will be rehabilitated in phases. The department estimates the package will cost ₹450 crore and has approached the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for allocation.

All 2,950 families have expressed willingness to move out of the vulnerable areas, with special consideration for tribal settlements in the Western Ghats. The move is being planned not only in response to the growing threat of wildlife attacks but also to account for the risks posed by landslides, mudslides, floods and extreme rainfall.

The project is modelled on the package the Centre earlier sanctioned to relocate families from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest Minister Shibu Baby John told Manorama that steps had been taken to address inadequate rehabilitation funds and that a larger allocation would be made in the next Budget.

The state undertook a similar exercise after the 2018 floods, under which 1,545 families were identified for relocation through the Rebuild Kerala and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects. Of these, 1,155 families have already been relocated.

Safety before disaster strikes

The scheme aims to move families from vulnerable areas to safer locations in advance, rather than providing compensation after a disaster strikes. It envisages a comprehensive rehabilitation package covering housing, roads, electricity, drinking water, healthcare and education facilities, and livelihood opportunities.

The rehabilitation will be undertaken while ensuring that tribal families' traditional way of life and rights are protected.