Key events in Kerala: Book release, art exhibition and cultural programmes on Sept 28
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thampanoor KSRTC Depot: Cleaning drive organized by the KSFY District Committee 8:30 am
- Press Club: Minister Bindu Krishna to launch 'Disha: A Handbook for Mothers of Autistic Children,' authored by Dr BR Bindu 3:00 pm
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: PUKASA to host a commemoration event for Soorya Krishnamoorthy 5:00 pm
- Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery, Kowdiar Kuravankonam Road: Art Exhibition 5:30 pm
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club: Inauguration of Velu Thampi Dalawa Memorial Seva Samithi's Digital Platform, 5:00 pm
Kottayam
- KC Mammen Mappila Hall: All Kerala Caterers Association State Conference Inauguration of the Delegates' Meet Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 5:00 pm
- MG University Campus: Inauguration of a dialogue involving farmers, farmer producer organizations, startups, and students by Minister Mons Joseph, 11:30 am
Kochi
- Pachalam Goodness Film School: Graduation ceremony organized by the Vincentian Congregation, Goodness Film School, and De Paul IMD Inauguration by Minister Roji M John – 3:00 pm
- Kakkanad Rajagiri College of Engineering: BPCL Kochi Refinery hosts an event as a prelude to India Energy Week, scheduled for January in Kolkata Executive Director Chacko M Jose – 4:30 pm
- Ponnurunni Rural Library: Book Discussion – Shibin George's 'Melvilasamillathavar' (The Addressless) – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Karanthur Markaz English Medium School: Inauguration of MEMS Athletic Stadium by Minister OJ Janeesh at 9:30 am
- Meenchantha Hindi Mahavidyalayam: Rashtrabhashavedi's Hindi Fortnight observance and creative writing competition at 11:00 am
- Calicut Press Club: Calicut Press Club Media Awards presentation by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 1:00 pm
- Providence College: Inauguration of the 'Operation Toofan' program and the Seminar Hall-cum-Theatre by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 2:30 pm
- KP Kesava Menon Hall: Book launch of Chandrakumar Nayanar's 'Samuthiriyum, Kunjali Marakkarum, Pareedikkayum' by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 3:30 pm
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam Campus: Range-level inauguration of 'Project Zero', an initiative against corruption implemented by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 2:00 pm
- Hotel Woodies: Reception hosted by the SKSSF State Committee for the newly elected office bearers of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama at 4:00 pm