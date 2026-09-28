Palakkad: Massive concrete slabs piled up along the Vaniyampara National Highway have turned the stretch into a major accident zone. Stacked haphazardly from the Vaniyampara flyover construction site to the Panthalampadam school stop, these slabs have made road mishaps a daily occurrence.

Just recently, a speeding vehicle on the highway plowed into commuters waiting at a bus stop, killing one person and injuring two others. A month ago, two students from Panthalampadam School were hit by a vehicle while walking along this stretch. Six months ago, another pedestrian was killed in a similar accident here. Locals say that road mishaps have now become an everyday reality on this route.

These concrete slabs have been lying neglected on the roadside for the past three years due to the ongoing construction of the Vaniyampara underpass. This negligence has already claimed several lives, including those of two students who were run over and killed in a tragic accident here a year ago.

The victims were walking home along the service road after school hours when the vehicle struck them. The danger is compounded by the lack of street lights on this stretch, leading to vehicles frequently crashing directly into the concrete slabs in the dark. Although the Highway Police directed the contracting company to immediately remove the slabs to ensure commuter safety, the instruction has been completely ignored. Furthermore, the temporary traffic regulations introduced for pedestrian safety immediately after the recent accident have already been withdrawn.

Locals allege that the barricades set up by the contractor on the left lane following police orders are grossly inadequate, and the threat to life persists. To make matters worse, the contracting company frequently parks its construction vehicles on the service road, forcing pedestrians to walk directly on the active highway lanes, exposing them to oncoming traffic.

Demand for Underpass at Panthalampadam

Residents emphasize that with the flyover coming up at Vaniyampara, an underpass between Neelipara and Panthalampadam is absolutely vital to prevent further loss of life.

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Although authorities promised to form an expert committee to inspect the site and submit an urgent report, the process has been hit by delays. The decision to form the committee was announced during a joint site inspection by MP K Radhakrishnan, MLA P P Sumod, District Collector K Sudheer, and other public representatives and officials. The committee is expected to be officially constituted in a day or two.